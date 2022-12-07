P3 Authority shortlists 3 candidates for Puerto Rico toll roads project

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The P3 Authority is moving forward with the privatization of tolls across several Puerto Rico highways. (Credit: Metropistas)

The Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority has released a short list of three qualified candidates to move on to the next phase of the Puerto Rico Highways and Transportation Authority (PRHTA) toll roads PR-20, PR-52, PR-53, and PR-66 monetization project.

P3 Authority Executive Director Fermín Fontanés confirmed that Abertis Infraestructuras S.A., Concesionario Nuevo Puerto Rico — a consortium composed of Plenary Americas US Holdings, Inc., and Shikun & Binui Concessions USA Inc. — and Vías de Puerto Rico — another consortium to be composed of Sacyr Infrastructure USA LLC and TKO Core Infrastructure Fund LP, and managed by Star America Infrastructure Partners LLC, are the three finalists.

“Puerto Rico has been generating unique and innovative infrastructure investment opportunities in recent years. This project is another example, and it reflects the government of Puerto Rico’s commitment to modernize and improve the quality of existing and future infrastructure,” said Fontanés.

The three companies were shortlisted following the procurement process established by a Request for Qualifications issued in August.

A committee selected “those that were better qualified with the technical and financial capabilities required to manage and operate the project. The RFQ drew interest from a total of four world-class participants, including companies and consortia,” the agency stated.

The Partnership Committee Members’ evaluation considered the proponent’s technical qualifications and capabilities, project finance qualifications and capabilities, technical approach, and financial approach.

The three qualified respondents are based and/or have operations across the globe, including the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Puerto Rico.