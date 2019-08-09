PACIV founder becomes 1st Puerto Rican to get Harvard leadership fellowship

August 9, 2019 770

Jorge L. Rodríguez, CEO and founder of PACIV, a local company and global leader in industrial automation solutions, has been awarded a fellowship at Harvard University’s Advance Leadership Initiative, becoming the first Puerto Rican to receive the opportunity.

Harvard University launched the “Advanced Leadership Initiative (ALI) Fellowship” in 2005, to create a new third stage in higher education. It is designed for accomplished leaders with a track record of innovation and achievement in their primary career.

Harvard’s ALI fellows are prepared to tackle some of the biggest social challenges facing communities around the world, within a new stage in their life and calling them to action, where they have the potential to make an even greater societal impact than they did in their careers. Harvard’s ALI fellows apply their talents to solve significant social problems, including those affecting poverty, health, and the environment, and focus on community and public service in the next phase of their careers.

“I am extremely honored to be awarded this fellowship and I am certain it will continue to help me contribute to my homeland, Puerto Rico, as it is shaping a bright future for itself, its people and the world,” said Rodríguez.

“I will ensure that the highest character and integrity of myself is always exemplified as to be a role model to the Harvard community as well as to PACIV, our clients, Puerto Rico and its people,” he said.

During the fellowship, Rodríguez will relocate to Boston for the 2020 year and will continue his role as PACIV’s CEO and engage his responsibilities.

As a Harvard’s ALI fellow, Rodríguez will be able to take advantage of the University’s intellectual resources, including having access to nine of the Harvard University colleges.