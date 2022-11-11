Parallel18 hosts 2-day Generation X’s DemoDay and Ventures Summit

Joan Rodriguez of Wihom, this year's winner of the People’s Choice Award.

Before an audience of investors, corporate partners, and members of the local and international entrepreneurial ecosystem, the tenth cohort of the international acceleration program P18 of parallel18 presented solutions, achievements, and future during DemoDay.

The program thatis part of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology, and Research Trust also celebrated the parallel18 Venture Summit, an event that gathers the investors’ network and 20 alumni companies that are currently raising capital.

The startups that participated in Gen. X are: Figuro, eSponsor, RunFalcon, RedAtlas, Channel, Abacrop, Lank y Wihom; directly from Colombia, Chile, and Puerto Rico. The 100% LatinX cohort represents industries like: agtech, fintech, real estate/proptech, insuretech, among others.

“This DemoDay concludes the tenth generation of our international P18 program, and it represents a celebration of the continued support of the business ecosystem leaders; not only in Puerto Rico but the rest of the world,” Héctor Jirau, parallel18’s director of operations and investment.

“This celebration represents 10 generations of continuous business support from the Science Trust and the growth of more than 250 companies that have contributed to the local economy,” said Science Trust CEO Lucy Crespo.

“These startups have benefited from our business ecosystem, mentorships and the high-quality educational program offered by parallel18, while providing direct and indirect job opportunities for the Puerto Rican economy,” she said.

“Parallel18 is one of the first programs of the strategic pillar of entrepreneurship of the Trust and with each cohort, new innovative business solutions are added to the island’s ecosystem,” Crespo added.

In addition to its traditional DemoDay, paralle18 held an event that gathered the accelerator’s investment network. The parallel18 ventures Summit included the participation of alumni startups like: Beauty911, Silabuz, DebMedia, PRoduce, LabbGo, Amasar, Kiwi, Hyperion, Cuela, Strain, Aseguratec, PilotoMail, CelerOps, Spawn Camp, InsuHealth Design, Groundbreaker, among others.

During the second day of events, companies that graduated from parallel18’s subprograms, which are actively raising capital, had the opportunity to present themselves to local and international investors to showcase their innovative solutions.

“Incorporating an additional alumni event and introducing them to our investor portfolio is part of our mission to support the ecosystem and to boost the growth of these companies. After DemoDay culminates, our commitment to the startups doesn’t end,” said Jirau.

“On the contrary, we go hand-in-hand with each entrepreneur and help them along the way to see them grow and compete in the global market,” he added.

Lastly, the traditional People’s Choice Award was selected by the audience’s vote. The recipient of this distinction was Wihom and was awarded $2,000.