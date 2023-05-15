Parguera Plaza Hotel reopens its doors after $3.5M revamp

The hotel will now have some 27 remodeled rooms designed by local artists and designers, out of which 10 are already available in this first phase.

With an investment of $3.5 million, Parguera Plaza Hotel has reopened its doors under an adults-only concept, creating approximately 43 direct and indirect jobs.

The hotel now features 27 remodeled rooms designed by local artists and designers, out of which 10 are already available in this first phase. The second phase will include a spa, and the hotel is expected to become the first and only with a microbrewery in the Caribbean, its owners said.

“We’re thrilled to reopen the doors of Parguera Plaza Hotel and offer our guests a unique experience within the region,” said Juan Carlos Irizarry, the owner of Parguera Plaza Hotel.

“We have invested in an adults-only concept that we are confident will appeal to local and international tourists seeking an unforgettable experience in a natural setting,” he said. “We remain committed to the sustainable development of Puerto Rico and the promotion of local and international tourism, and we are confident that the Parguera Plaza Hotel will play an important role in this mission.”

Among the property’s attractions are a coffee shop and wine bar, a wine cellar, a revamped pool with bathrooms, a souvenir shop, parking and the newly renovated Brújula Restaurant, which will focus on grilled meats served on an open terrace by the pool area.

The new concept also includes coordinating experiences in La Parguera such as visits to the cays, boat rides, water activities and visits to the bioluminescent bay.

“We are convinced of the tourism potential we have at La Parguera, not only locally but also internationally, considered one of the most impressive natural reserves in the world,” said Sylmarie González, co-owner of Parguera Plaza Hotel. “This reopening is an important step in the economic recovery of Puerto Rico, but particularly for Lajas, following the challenges we have faced in the southwestern region of the island in recent years.”

Since 2015, Parguera Plaza Hotel has been the second-largest lodging facility and the first with the highest number of services offered to visitors at La Parguera, and ranking second on the travel review website TripAdvisor and has gained significant visibility in search engines such as Google, its owners stated.