Passenger traffic up 21.6% at Luis Muñoz Marín airport in May vs. ’19

Passenger traffic at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LMM) was up 21.6% May 2022, when compared to the same month in 2019, prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 943,866 passengers transited through Puerto Rico’s main airport facility last month, compared to the 776,383 on record for May 2019. The most recent total was up 5.3% when compared to the 896,041 people that used the airport in May 2019, according to numbers released by Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, a 60% joint-venture partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the LMM.

While domestic travel apparently took flight last month, international traffic in Puerto Rico remained weak, the company stated.

According to the results, domestic travel recorded at LMM reached 872,385 people in May, while international travelers accounted for the remaining 71,481 passengers.

Through last month, more than 4.2 million passengers traveled through LMM, up 10.3% in comparison to the 3.8 million on record for the same period in 2019 and the 3.4 million reported for the January-May period in 2021.

LMM recruiting unarmed security staff

In related news, Ranger American will hold a job fair June 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to recruit unarmed security guards for the LMM.

The activity will take place at the second level of Terminal D, said Ranger American’s Human Resources Director Alimari Ortega.

“This job fair is a unique opportunity for all those people who are interested in working at the airport. Those recruited will have a full-time job with a competitive salary and fringe benefits and will also be eligible to enjoy vacation and sick leave, a Christmas bonus, a uniform, and even an incentive for a referral program,” she said.

Once Ranger American hires the staff, they will be trained on airport security in compliance with the airport’s operational security standards, Ortega added.

Among the job requirements are: Being 21 years old or older, full availability, valid driver’s license and being available for a federal background check.

If those interested cannot attend the job fair, they can request an interview through www.soydelosbuenos.com.