Passenger traffic up 8.2% at LMM airport Y-O-Y in January
In January, more than 1.1 million passengers passed through Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU), marking an 8.2% jump from the previous year at the island’s main air hub.
Of that number of passengers, slightly more than 1 million were domestic travelers, with international flight passengers exceeding 111,000. That traffic jumped 23.1 percent from the 90,000 recorded in January 2023, according to Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, or ASUR, a joint venture partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings LLC, the airport’s operator.
The figures reflect a comparison between Jan. 1-31 in 2024 and the same period in 2023.
Muñoz Marín Airport has been breaking passenger traffic records in recent months, reporting a total of 12 million in 2023.
January’s passenger numbers got the usual boost from holiday travel, which extends until mid-month in Puerto Rico.
ASUR also reported totals for its other airports, saying combined passenger traffic for its operations in Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia garnered 6.3 million, a 0.5% increase compared to January 2023.
Passenger traffic saw a year-on-year increase of 2.6% in Mexico and a 10.1% drop in Colombia, which remained affected by the suspension of operations of two local airlines at the start of 2023, the operator noted.
Leave a Comment