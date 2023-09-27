Type to search

Featured Tourism/Transportation

Aerostar to build $5M bridge connecting LMM’s parking to Terminal A

Contributor September 27, 2023
The project is expected to begin between December and early 2024 and should take about a year to complete.

Aerostar, the operator of Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU), has announced the start of a project to construct a pedestrian bridge linking the facility’s multilevel parking lot to terminal A, at a cost of $5 million.

The project is expected to begin between December and early 2024 and is expected to be completed in about a year.

Aerostar President Jorge Hernández said that the design and permitting phase, which precedes the construction, is in its final stages.

“More than 3 million people, including travelers and visitors, pass each year through terminal A, which houses the JetBlue facilities, among other airlines. Passengers who travel through this terminal will be able to use the pedestrian bridge that will connect them directly to these airport facilities,” he said. “Parking users will [take less] time to get from one place to another and will be able to move with their suitcases and luggage with greater comfort.”

The construction of the bridge had been under consideration for several years but hadn’t materialized for various reasons, he said. The estimated initial cost in 2014 was about $600,000. As time passed, the project increased in scope and grew to exceed $4.8 million.

The bridge will link different levels of the multi-story parking structure and Terminal A, utilizing elevators. The design mirrors the existing bridge that connects to Terminal B.

To ensure convenience for passengers, the bridge will incorporate features like cross ventilation, spacious lobbies and lighting to ensure safety across all levels, he said.

The design, materials and construction methods meet “all provisions of the most rigorous and modern building codes, both at the state and federal levels,” Hernández said.

He added that, to minimize disruption to the airport’s regular operations during construction, the bridge will be assembled using prefabricated concrete sections, or slabs, to speed up the process and mitigate the impact on passengers and operations.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Aerostar Airport Holdings promotes contracting small businesses
Contributor May 11, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

The time has come to hold a massive Health and Research Summit, which serves as a bridge to all the topics of our programs and brings access to the knowledge acquired. The intention is to connect and grow, sharing practices and promoting collaborations, which every day achieve a healthier Puerto Rico.

Lucy Crespo, CEO of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, commenting on the entity’s inaugural Health and Research Summit on Oct. 26, which will feature the trust’s three programs: The Public Health Trust, the Vector Control Unit, and the Puerto Rico Consortium for Clinical Investigation.

 

 

.

Related Stories

Aerostar Airport Holdings promotes contracting small businesses
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.