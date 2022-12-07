Type to search

Passenger traffic up 4% Y-O-Y at LMM Int’l Airport in Nov.

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez December 7, 2022
When bumped up against November 2019 — prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — passenger flow jumped by 11.2%

Passenger traffic was up 4% at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LMM) in November, when 866,718 travelers used the facility, compared to the same month last year. When bumped up against November 2019 — prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — passenger flow jumped by 11.2%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, which is one of the partners of the airport’s managing company, Aerostar, confirmed that during the first 11 months of the year, more than 9.3 million passengers used the LMM, up 6.3% from November 2021, when 8.7 million people used Puerto Rico’s main airport facility. The number for November 2019 exceeded 8.5 million.

When broken down, domestic passenger traffic at LMM reached 788,702, up 2.1% over November 2021 (772,164) and 12.7% over the 700,055 reported for November 2019.

Meanwhile, international traffic accounted for 78,016 passengers transiting through the LMM in November, representing a 27.7% jump from the same month in 2021 (61,104) and a drop of 2.1% versus the 79,670 reported for November 2019.

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
