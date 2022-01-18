Pathstone, PRTEC partner to develop co.’s in Puerto Rico’s Southwest

PECI Director Rosa Uriarte Soto.

PathStone Enterprise Center (PECI) and the Puerto Rico Technoeconomic Corridor signed an alliance that will promote the development, maintenance and expansion of micro, small and medium businesses in the southwestern region of the island.

Through a grant obtained by PECI, both organizations will work collaboratively with the entrepreneurial sector of the municipalities of the Southwest to provide free technical assistance for business development, they announced.

“Two years ago, we worked on this effort in the Southwest region, and it was very successful, and we managed to help more than 20 companies through advice and financing,” said the Director of PRTEC, Nelson Perea.

New and established business owners located in the municipalities of Salinas, Santa Isabel, Coamo, Villalba, Juana Díaz, Jayuya, Utuado, Adjuntas, Peñuelas, Guayanilla, Yauco, Maricao, Sabana Grande, Guanica, Lajas, San Germán, Añasco, Moca, Aguada and Rincón could benefit from the free Business Technical Assistance that includes guidance on opportunities for access to capital, marketing, financial proposal development, cost analysis, effective management, among others.

“With our common goal, PathStone and PRTEC will be able to provide the community business sector with the necessary tools to foster development activities, incorporate resiliency measures, access sources of capital and create new jobs that foster economic growth in the Southwest region from Puerto Rico,” said the Deputy Director of PECI, Rosa Uriarte.

To participate in the Business Technical Assistance Program, PECI and PRTEC will convene a virtual conference on Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. through the Zoom platform.

In this virtual conference, entrepreneurs will obtain an initial orientation on the program and learn about financing alternatives and incentives available for established businesses.