San Patricio Plaza ready for holiday season with remodeled stores, public areas

November 8, 2018 125

The San Patricio shopping center in Guaynabo confirmed it has completed the remodeling of all of its areas and is ready for the upcoming holiday season, with a tenant mix that includes new and remodeled stores.

“Visiting San Patricio Plaza now represents a different experience in every way, since the mall has a completely new image, while our guests can enjoy new and better options, all this complemented by entertainment activities for the whole family,” said Miguel González, senior vice president of operations at Caparra Center Associates, LLC, parent company of San Patricio Plaza.

New and remodeled stores include: Morena Studio, a casual chic clothing boutique for young people and women located in the central corridor, next to Waves; Event Mall, a cart featuring purses, bags and other accessories made from recycled materials, located at the central corridor in front of Pandora; 18° Latitude in front of frente a T.J.Maxx, to offer all the necessary equipment for people who do triathlons, ride bicycles, swim and/or run; and Sprint, which also has a new space at the central corridor, next to Novus.

Those stores join others that recently opened, namely Barrio Chino Asian Rican Cuisine at the food court, and Deportes Salvador Colom.

Other store openings in the pipeline include: AT&T; cereal bar PALS; Bakers; Wolfie Bites; Para tu Bebé; HOCO and Orange Theory gym.