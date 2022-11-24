Paulson Puerto Rico gives out Thanksgiving turkeys, bonus checks to employees

Every employee received well above the minimum amount required by law in Puerto Rico, hotel executives said.

More than 3,000 employees of Paulson Puerto Rico received their Thanksgiving turkeys from the firm, along with their holiday bonus.

“I have always believed that anytime we wish good for others, that good comes back to us. We wish great things to all the employees who work with us to help Puerto Rico be the best it can be,” said Fahad Ghaffar, partner at Paulson Puerto Rico, who handed out the bonus checks.

“I’m always thankful for Paulson and Ghaffar for this tradition of giving turkeys to all direct and indirect employees and for giving much more than the minimum bonus amount,” said Mike Rivera, general manager at La Concha Resort.

Paulson Puerto Rico owns and operates several properties and businesses in the hospitality industry.

Employees from all its corporations received a holiday bonus, including the Condado Vanderbilt, Condado Ocean Club, La Concha, The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort & Golf Club, Casino del Mar, STK, José Enrique, Serafina, and La Marqueta. The company also owns several car dealerships.

“This is the best employer I’ve had. I’m very happy to receive a turkey on top of a very generous bonus,” said Sherill Méndez, a housekeeper at one of Paulson’s hotels.

The company cited the tough times the island has recently gone through as an important reason for this year’s bonus.

“Pandemics, earthquakes and hurricanes are just some of the difficulties we have faced, without even considering the economic impact all of these caused. Today we can look at the team’s goals differently, with the satisfaction of having advanced through a difficult path and the joy of successfully closing our ninth year in Puerto Rico” said John Paulson, president of Paulson Puerto Rico.