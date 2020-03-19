Permit Management Office takes action to provide continuity in services

March 19, 2020 159

The Department of Economic Development and Commerce has issued an administrative order to give continuity of its umbrella agency, the Permit Management Office, Secretary Manuel Laboy said.

Administrative Order 2020-06 establishes provisions on interruption of terms, alternative terms for the consideration and approval of applications submitted through the Single Business Portal (SBP), as well as the suspension of administrative procedures, given the emergency declared by Gov. Wanda Vázquez’s executive order.

For this reason, the terms for proceedings at the Permits Office slated to expired March 16-30, are extended until April 10, said Laboy.

This determination will not apply to the terms for judicial reconsideration for administrative determinations or other jurisdictional terms provided by the government’s Uniform Administrative Procedure Law or other applicable laws or regulations. Those will be computed and applied according to legal provisions issued by the Puerto Rico Supreme Court.

Any petition that is rejected for lack of action during an application phase during the March 16-30 period, will be administratively canceled so that the process can continue, he said.

Meanwhile, any application for the renewal of a permit, license or certification submitted between that period, will be granted until April 10 to start the renewal process.

All public and administrative hearings scheduled for March 16-30 will be rescheduled. Meanwhile, any temporary permit issued or requested for activities to be conducted March 9-30, and that due to the emergency have been canceled, may be modified to establish a new date at no charge.