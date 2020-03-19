Piloto 151 launches service to help co.’s transition to remote working environment

March 19, 2020 179

Coworking firm Piloto 151 is launching a new product geared toward helping employers support a remote first work operation in response to the recent Coronavirus lockdown on the island.

Piloto Remote First will provide mail management services and extend special offers to fully equip remote workers with internet connectivity, ergonomic furniture, and equipment, said Sofia Stolberg, CEO of Piloto 151.

“Most employers have been forced to either shut down operations or take their entire workforce remote, literally from one day to the next in the face of this lockdown. That is not an easy feat to accomplish,” she said.

“Of particular concern is a company’s mail, especially if they were forced to shut down temporarily. As a certified mail receiving agency designated by the U.S. Postal Office, at Piloto we have been able to continue receiving and handling time-sensitive mail for our members, including essential food and medication,” said Stolberg.

“With this new product offering, we continue to provide mail management and handling through our virtual application, which allows for scanning and mail forwarding to any domestic or international address,” she said.

“Beyond mail services, through our key partners, we’re providing small businesses and employers the opportunity to get special offers on Internet connectivity, and support with sourcing and logistics of ergonomic furniture and equipment needed for a remote first workforce,” Stolberg added.

Aeronet CEO Gino Villarini explained that the company has created a new product offering that will be exclusively available for Piloto members who are shifting to a remote first operation and plan on continuing to have remote workers even after the lockdown.

“Employers will now be able to ensure that everyone on their staff has high quality and reliable Internet at home, with the added advantage that they can sign a shorter-term contract with us to account for temporary circumstances and increase their flexibility,” he said.

Sara Baldassi, chief architect at Piloto 151, said equally important for remote worker productivity is the design and location of home offices or spaces.

“The type of furniture and equipment setup that you have matters a lot. It’s not just a productivity issue; it’s also a health one,” Baldassi said.

“Lighting makes a huge difference as well and is associated with changes in mood and emotions. Our new service offering will not only provide members with real-time video consultations on their home office setups, but we will also help them identify and source the right ergonomic furniture and equipment to fit their needs,” she explained.

According to a Global Workforce Analytics report, remote working has grown 44% in the past five years and 91% in the last 10. Furthermore, 73% of all teams will have remote workers by 2028 according to another report issued by Upward last year.

“This new product offering is not just our response to the current situation. Remote working might be a necessity today but has been gaining momentum amongst employers for the past decade,” Stolberg said.

“Once this temporary situation is over, it will continue to be a worldwide trend that more and more employers will adopt,” she added.