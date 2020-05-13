Petco Foundation honors Save A Sato president with $10K grant

May 13, 2020 145

Gloria Marti, president of animal welfare nonprofit Save A Sato, has received a $10,000 grant from the Petco Foundation and Victoria Stilwell, which are honoring “Unsung Heroes” for their lifesaving efforts on behalf of animals.

Marti is now in the running for the national “Unsung Hero” award by Petco Foundation to potentially earn an additional $50,000 to support her nonprofit’s work. Animal lovers across the nation will select the national awardee through popular vote, which will be open until May 15.

Marti, and her team at Save A Sato, featured in this video, have served the community for more than 25 years. But after recent hurricanes and earthquakes devastated Puerto Rico, her “unparalleled commitment to save pets left behind means she is often working non-stop with limited resources to care for the many pets in need,” Petco said.

“Gloria is a remarkable woman, and the pillar of this foundation,” said Frank Polanco, volunteer at Save A Sato. “Gloria’s dream is to have a facility more suitable to continue her lifesaving operations. She deserves everything in the world because she is dedicated, passionate, and her mission is to help all the animals.”

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.