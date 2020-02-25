Pharma Consulting Corp. strikes strategic alliances with multinationals

February 25, 2020 240

Pharma Consulting Corp., a local multidisciplinary firm that offers professional validation services for the pharmaceutical industry, recently entered into strategic alliances with multinational companies Thomas Scientific and MackBick Lab, as part of its growth plans.

The women-led trio of firms are looking to support each other in “paving the way for women in the entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said PCC President Charil Pabón, who is a microbiologist.

Through these strategic alliances with multinational companies, PCC has successfully positioned itself in the Latin American market, she said. In its expansion plans for 2020 are installation and validation projects of laboratories in Puerto Rico and at the same time expand its services offer.

Some of its most important projects completed recently are: installation and validation of laboratory furniture in several universities in Puerto Rico and in research laboratories in Latin America.

“Studies show that the overall economic situation of a country improves as women gain financial independence. Increasing the number of women entrepreneurs in the market provides better opportunities for more successful businesses, and it is also a mechanism to reduce poverty,” said Pabón.

Since 2019, PCC has adopted the sustainable development goals of the United Nations Organization in its social responsibility programs. The company generates 20 direct, and 30 indirect jobs, and offers its services in the areas of engineering, manufacturing, services, processes and laboratories.

