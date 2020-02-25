Gov’t to host ‘Back to Business’ event in the south

February 25, 2020 233

Yauco and Guánica will be the scenarios of the “Back to Business event in the South: Economic Reinforcement,” an initiative by the Department of Economic Development and Commerce to offer small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in the southwest area the guidance and tools needed to resume their business operations after the recent earthquakes.

“SMEs are an important sector of our economy and we must support it with all available resources,” Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Laboy said.

“In the last two months, the economy of the southwest and central parts of the island were strongly affected after the January earthquakes,” he said. “That’s why we started a series of initiatives with the goal of reviving the economy of these regions.”

The event will have the participation of organizations of the business eco-system and experts in natural disaster issues, to help in the recovery of affected businesses, as well as to support them in establishing operations that are resilient to atmospheric phenomena, he said.

The first event will be at the Yauco Urban Park on Feb. 29, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Then on Mar. 5, the event will move to the Copa Marina hotel in Guánica, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. In both events, orientation will be offered by the Small Business Administration and the Labor Development Programs, Youth Development Program, and other private entities.

Laboy urged SME owners to participate in the events that he said will be key for the economic recovery of the towns.

Both events are free. Those interested in the Feb. 29 gathering, may register HERE, while those looking to attend the event in Copa Marina, may register HERE. For more information, send an email.