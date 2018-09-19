Welch’s invests $200K in philanthropic campaign, expands local production

September 19, 2018 108

With an investment of more than $200,000, Welch’s launched the Tocando Latidos campaign. This philanthropic effort aims to raise funds for the Puerto Rico and the Caribbean Cardiovascular Center, the company announced.

The investment in the “Tocando Latidos” (Touching Hearts) campaign, which was produced locally, includes production, talent, media/retail efforts for eight weeks, and an event in November. The campaign is in alliance with the Grammy-winner Spanish rock band Black Guayaba.

For the next 12 months, the band will donate 100 percent of the proceeds of the downloads of the “Tocando Latidos” song to the Cardiovascular Center for the needs of patients and the institution in securing its life-saving services, Welch’s said.

Consumers can download the song via iTunes, Googleplay and Amazonmusic or visiting TocandoLatidos.com.

In 2014 Welch’s CEO Brad Irwin visited the island and made a commitment to increase local production, shifting 55 percent of its portfolio to local manufacturing plants, said José Rodríguez Osorio, country manager, Welch’s Puerto Rico.

“And we will continue to increase that number by adding new products and formats as we look forward to our second century of presence in the island,” he said. “We want and will do more. That’s why since 2011 we have supported the Cardiovascular Center with different initiatives being ‘Tocando Latidos’ the most ambitious and emotional.”

Puerto Rico is the most important international market for Welch’s representing more than 45 percent of corporate sales outside of the continental U.S., the company stated. The local market drinks Welch’s five-to-one vs the United States, with approximately 6 million liters of grape juice, five of which are Welch’s, they added.

Locally, Welch’s works with Campo Fresco and Pan American Grain to produce its juices.