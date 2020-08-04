Plaza Palma Real wins gold at Global MAXI Awards 2020

August 4, 2020 127

RVI Puerto Rico and Plaza Palma Real Shopping Centers won gold at the Global MAXI Awards 2020 in the “Launch” category for their “More For You” (“Más para ti”) campaign.

More than 238 marketing campaigns were submitted, in which the Plaza Palma Real shopping center in Humacao won “for its commitment to quality and excellence with its community,” mall officials said.

The International Council of Shopping Centers MAXI Awards of the are the most important recognition of excellence in innovation and creativity within the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada for the real estate industry.

The awards showcase the most “innovative creative practices, events, programs and technologies in the retail real estate industry that add value to shopping malls and businesses,” organizers said.

“The ‘More For You’ slogan for the reopening of the Plaza Palma Real shopping center, after Hurricane María, was not only a campaign, but a resilient movement of an entire region that, despite the degree of devastation, stood up to tell to the world: Humacao is ready and has much more for you,” said Juan Alvarado, marketing and digital manager of RVI Shopping Centers.

“The campaign sought to give something beyond the physical back to Humacao. It sought to rescue the illusions of children at Christmas events, the dreams of young people to get their new job, the economic progress of an entire region and above all, to emphasize the ongoing commitment to the community that has been present for more than 25 years,” Alvarado added.

Local advertising firm Arteaga & Arteaga created the campaign.