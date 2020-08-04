Puerto Rico Coliseum postpones August events

August 4, 2020 126

The management of the José Miguel Agrelot Puerto Rico Coliseum announced it has postponed events scheduled for the month of August due to the increase in positive cases of COVID-19 on the island.

The venue is also working on the availability of new dates with show producers to establish the calendar for the coming months, General Manager Eduardo Cajina said.

Presentations by singers Cristian Castro, José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma,” Manny Manuel, and performer Molusco #BajitoQueSeOfenden will be rescheduled.

“Since the pandemic began, we’ve reinforced our hygiene and safety protocol to guarantee the health of our employees and visitors,” Cajina said. “With the spike in positive cases, we recommend that producers postpone next month’s events to protect consumers.”

“We appreciate everyone’s collaboration in the face of this emergency that has greatly disrupted the entertainment industry,” said Cajina.

“We’ll continue to monitor the development of this pandemic, as well as the recommendations of government, state and federal health agencies. Through our social networks, we will continue to report updates on our schedule of events for the coming months,” Cajina said.

Tickets purchased for events that have been postponed will be valid for new dates to be announced.