Polytechnic University adds courses at Orlando campus with $2.9M grant

PUPR-O is part of a university system that is one of the country’s “leading producers of Hispanic and female engineers, both groups underrepresented in engineering fields,” it stated.

The Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico, Orlando Campus announced it has received $2.9 million from the U.S. Department of Education General Education Provisions Act (GEPA) for students in its proposed Title V Developing Hispanic Serving Institutions project.

It will use the federal funds for a new project titled “Expanding Education & Career Pathways in Emerging Engineering Fields.”

The grant money will be used to expanded degree options by creating an Aerospace minor for our B.S. of Mechanical Engineering and three new specializations within this minor: 1) Manned Aircraft Design, 2) Propulsion System Design and 3) Unmanned Aerial Systems Design.

The new Aerospace program will count on a state-of-the-art laboratory, college officials said.

The courses offered at the Orlando Campus will “enable students to enter the competitive field of the aerospace industry in the state of Florida. Florida is the leader in the global aerospace industry. The state of Florida represents the very best in space-related technology, innovation, business venture, and exploration aerospace. Aviation industry leaders continue to make Florida their launchpad for discoveries, business, and technologies, according to Space Florida Organization (2022),” college officials stated.