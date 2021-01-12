Type to search

In-Brief

Polytechnic University announces scholarship opportunity

Michelle Kantrow January 12, 2021
Share
Each scholarship will offer full tuition payment for courses, up to $1,200 annually for book purchases, health plan, up to $1,500 for personal computer purchase and a stipend to attend conferences and seminars.

Puerto Rico Polytechnic University announced the offering of new scholarships as part of the Department of Defense Cyber Security Scholarship Program. Each of these grants is coupled with a full-time job at a federal agency.

The scholarships are available to students with American citizenship, a GPA of 3.2 for undergrad students, and 3.5 at the graduate level. In addition, eligible applicants must be enrolled or apply for admission to one of the computer science or computer engineering programs specializing in cybersecurity from the Polytechnic University.

Each scholarship will offer full tuition payment for courses, up to $1,200 annually for book purchases, health plan, up to $1,500 for personal computer purchase and a stipend to attend conferences and seminars.

Interested parties have until Feb. 1st to complete an application. For more information, contact alcruz@pupr.edu or call 787-717-3473.

Tags:

You Might also Like

New Fortress Energy awards $20K in scholarships to Polytechnic Univ. students
Contributor February 4, 2020
Polytechnic University receives $329K grant from U.S. gov’t
Contributor September 24, 2019
FEMA partners with architecture school to redesign Vieques ferry landing
Contributor September 12, 2018
Journalist Begnaud to deliver commencement address at Polytechnic Univ. graduation
Contributor July 18, 2018

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“This funding will help us promote future travel so that we can revive the local travel and tourism industry once it’s safe to travel again.”

— Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

New Fortress Energy awards $20K in scholarships to Polytechnic Univ. students
Polytechnic University receives $329K grant from U.S. gov’t
FEMA partners with architecture school to redesign Vieques ferry landing
Journalist Begnaud to deliver commencement address at Polytechnic Univ. graduation
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.