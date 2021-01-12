Polytechnic University announces scholarship opportunity

Each scholarship will offer full tuition payment for courses, up to $1,200 annually for book purchases, health plan, up to $1,500 for personal computer purchase and a stipend to attend conferences and seminars.

Puerto Rico Polytechnic University announced the offering of new scholarships as part of the Department of Defense Cyber Security Scholarship Program. Each of these grants is coupled with a full-time job at a federal agency.

The scholarships are available to students with American citizenship, a GPA of 3.2 for undergrad students, and 3.5 at the graduate level. In addition, eligible applicants must be enrolled or apply for admission to one of the computer science or computer engineering programs specializing in cybersecurity from the Polytechnic University.

Each scholarship will offer full tuition payment for courses, up to $1,200 annually for book purchases, health plan, up to $1,500 for personal computer purchase and a stipend to attend conferences and seminars.

Interested parties have until Feb. 1st to complete an application. For more information, contact alcruz@pupr.edu or call 787-717-3473.