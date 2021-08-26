Type to search

In-Brief

Ponce Health Sciences Univ. expands medicine program to St. Louis

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio August 26, 2021
From left: PSHU officials Olga Rodríguez and David Lenihan.

The Ponce Health Sciences University School of Medicine announced that the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) — the entity that accredits medical schools in the United States and Canada — approved the expansion of its Doctor of Medicine (MD) program to its campus in St. Louis, MO.

This pushes PHSU’s medicine program from 150 to 180 students. Its medical education program in St. Louis begins in August 2022, school officials said.

“Expanding our medical program to St. Louis will add to the institution’s undeniable record of graduating physicians from diverse backgrounds and gaining admission to highly competitive medical residency programs such as radiology, orthopedics, dermatology, and ophthalmology, while providing to doctors the cultural competencies that are critical to developing a medical workforce that represents communities across the nation and around the world, ”said Olga Rodríguez de Arzola, dean of the PHSU School of Medicine.

She also said it is expected that by 2033, there will be a shortage of more than 55,000 primary care physicians and 86,000 specialist physicians if the issue of medical training is not addressed.

That shortage is even starker among Hispanic physicians and physicians of color, where the diversity of the medical community fails to represent the growing diversity of the United States. In 2018, only 5.8% of physicians identified as Hispanic and 5% of physicians identified as Black or African American.

“Today’s medical students need two things: first, a high-quality education that prepares them to serve patients adequately, and second, the kind of cultural education that enables them to work successfully with patients from a diverse variety of backgrounds around the world,” said PSHU President David Lenihan.

Author Details
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio
Author Details
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She graduated from Colegio Nuestra Señora de la Providencia and is currently a sophomore at Sacred Heart University. Majoring in Journalism and adding a minor in accounting and foreign languages, she aspires to study law after obtaining her bachelor’s degree.
yapontec19@sagrado.edu
Tags:

You Might also Like

Free telemedicine COVID-19 Call Center launched to provide at-home services
Contributor November 19, 2020
Ponce Research Institute gets 3 grants totaling $3.5M
Contributor October 6, 2020
Op-Ed: PSHU’s $72M investment a boost to Puerto Rico’s healthcare education, research
Contributor September 16, 2020
Ponce Health Sciences University breaks ground on new $72M campus
Contributor September 10, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Free telemedicine COVID-19 Call Center launched to provide at-home services
Ponce Research Institute gets 3 grants totaling $3.5M
Op-Ed: PSHU’s $72M investment a boost to Puerto Rico’s healthcare education, research
Ponce Health Sciences University breaks ground on new $72M campus
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.