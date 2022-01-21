Type to search

Popular launches new way to apply for business credit

Business owners seeking additional information may contact 787-756-3939.

Popular announced today the launch of a new digital platform where small business owners can apply for loans and lines of credit in an agile and convenient way. The platform includes an innovative, secure system designed so that customers can manage and check the status of their application online at any time, simplifying the application process.

The digital tool works instantly after the merchant creates their registration account and logs into www.popularbusinessplatform.com. Through the digital platform, customers can fill out their business information, choose the reason for which they are applying for credit and even add the necessary documents. Once submitted, they can access the platform to check the status of their application at any time.

“At Popular, we are focused on finding innovative tools that facilitate our customers’ work, while allowing them to continue strengthening their businesses. This new digital application will be of great benefit to our commercial customers. It also allows us, as a bank, to continue providing spaces and services in line with the digital world we work in on a daily basis,” said Eli Sepúlveda, executive vice president of Commercial Credit at Popular Inc.

As part of the benefits obtained with the application for commercial loans, Popular offers competitive interest rates and convenient payment plans, automatic debit of the commercial account, terms based on the purpose and collateral of the financing, among others. In addition, with the commercial line of credit, customers can obtain the working capital financing their business needs.

