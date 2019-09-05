Popular, MasterCard announce efforts to aid Bahamas post-hurricane

September 5, 2019 50

Following the devastating passage of Hurricane Dorian through the Bahamas, Popular and MasterCard unveiled separate effort to aid the island nation’s recovery efforts.

Popular announced the start of the “Puerto Rico Abraza Bahamas” campaign to raise funds through a bank account (030142822) or through ATH Móvil, by selecting the option Donate to/FundacionBPPRBahamas.

“The destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas is one of the worst they have seen and Puerto Rico knows, first hand, how important it is to receive help in times of a crisis like this,” Popular CEO Ignacio Álvarez said.

“Responding quickly is essential. We want to support so that the humanitarian aid they need arrives soon,” he said.

Popular will match the first $100,000 received and the funds raised will be donated directly to Bahamas Red Cross and other nonprofit organizations offering humanitarian aid in the Bahamas, the bank stated.

Popular has identified, over the years, with similar causes, such as Haiti after the impact of the earthquake, Louisiana due to Hurricane Katrina, and the U.S. Virgin Islands due to Hurricane Irma, among others.

Mastercard to donate $200K to relief efforts

Mastercard, which operates across the islands of The Bahamas, announced it will make a $200,000 donation to the American Red Cross and also partner with the organization, among others, to expand aid delivery.

The catastrophic storm made landfall in the Abaco Islands on Sept. 1 and stalled over Grand Bahama, the nation’s second most populated island, through Sept. 3.

Hubert Minnis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas, has referenced the aftermath as a “historic tragedy.” The recovery and rebuilding efforts will take time, and help is needed urgently, the company said.

In addition to its donation, Mastercard will waive any interchange fees related to donations through Nov. 15, 2019, together with its issuing banks, to a variety of charitable organizations supporting those impacted by the recent natural disaster.

Specific charities include:

Americares

American Red Cross

Doctors Without Borders

International Rescue Committee

Mercy Corps

Save the Children

World Vision

World Food Program USA

Mastercard employees have also raised their hands to help, and the company has launched a supply and donations drive. As part of this, the company will match, dollar for dollar, every donation made by employees, it said.