Ferries del Caribe Foundation expands scope to help Hurricane Dorian victims

The Ferries del Caribe Foundation has established a support system for victims of Hurricane Dorian, particularly in the islands of The Bahamas, the company announced.

The Foundation will conduct a massive collection of essential items through the 27 Pep Boys store locations in Puerto Rico, where citizens will be able to deliver donations until Sept. 27

On that date, PR Logisticts will move the cargo to Priority RORO, a shipping company that will make a trip to deliver the help collected.

“We as a country know how important this help is right now to our brothers and sisters in The Bahamas. What we want is for assistance to arrive as soon as possible,” said Ferries del Caribe Foundation President Néstor González.

“These people lost everything, and help should not be delayed. In addition, we know that the Puerto Rican people will overflow with generosity and we will have a lot of cargo to carry,” he said.

The nonprofit entity is calling on private companies, particularly those selling hardware and construction goods, to join the initiative.

“The victims of Hurricane Dorian lost their homes and although essential items are necessary, so is the reconstruction of their homes. Our cargo ship is available to anyone who wishes to help the victims,” said Ferries del Caribe Foundation Vice President Maribel Más.

“Any company that wishes to make a donation of construction tools and materials, personal hygiene items, food, etc. may contact the Ferries del Caribe Foundation and we will gladly help you transport the aid for free,” she said.

The Ferries del Caribe Foundation has been helping the poorest among the poor in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico for 19 years.