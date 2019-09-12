Bacardi pledges $1M to Hurricane Dorian relief in The Bahamas

September 12, 2019 100

Following the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian on The Bahamas, Bacardi Limited and the Bacardí family will donate $1 million in cash and other assistance to the disaster relief and recovery efforts.

Bacardi announced it will collaborate with nonprofit partners and the Bahamian government to ensure that this cash donation provides immediate and long-term assistance to local relief agencies in their efforts to support the islands and communities that need it most.

The company has also organized an employee drive to collect much needed items for those in need in the wake of Hurricane Dorian as well as communicated a website to provide cash donations to a global humanitarian partner, it confirmed.

Bacardi has a long relationship with The Bahamas which became its adopted home in the early 1960’s when the company moved there after the revolutionary government forces in Cuba illegally confiscated all assets in Cuba from Bacardi.

“We have never forgotten the incredible kindness of the Bahamian people and the important role they played in the history of our company,” said Facundo L. Bacardi, chairman of family-owned Bacardi Limited.

“We hope in a small way to contribute to the rebuilding of this great country in the face of this tragedy just as The Bahamas helped Bacardi rebuild nearly 60 years ago,” he said.

In 2017, in the wake of the destruction brought on by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, as well as the earthquakes in Mexico, Bacardi committed a total of $3 million to relief efforts in Puerto Rico, Florida, the Caribbean, Mexico, and The Bahamas.

In recent years, Bacardi has also made donations to aid organizations supporting relief efforts in Southeast Asia, China, Australia, Italy, Haiti, Cuba, Brazil, Chile, and the United States mainland.