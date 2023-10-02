Bacardí Rum inaugurates system to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50% 

From left in yellow jackets: Edwin Zayas, vice president of operations for Bacardi Corp. in Puerto Rico and Gov. Pedro Pierluisi during a walk-through of the new facilities.

International spirits company Bacardi recently inaugurated its new combined heat and power (CHP) system in Cataño, Puerto Rico, which will halve the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of the Bacardí rum brand.

The company is making a long-term $15 million investment to continue reducing its environmental footprint, its officials said.

The new CHP system replaces heavy fuel oil with propane gas, which transitions the site to cleaner energy. The system will generate 100% of the energy used at the complex including the distillery, offices and the Casa Bacardí visitor center — one of the most visited tourist destinations on the island.

The 50% reduction in Bacardí rum’s GHG emissions is a significant step in reducing emissions globally for the family-owned company, which is committed to cutting 50% of its GHG emissions across all business operations by 2025.

“At Bacardi, we’re committed to cutting our GHG emissions by reducing our energy consumption and switching to the most sustainable form of energy where we make our beloved brands,” said Edwin Zayas, vice president of operations for Bacardi Corp. in Puerto Rico.

“We’re continuously exploring ways in which we can take more positive steps toward our goal of net zero across our sites. We’re proud of the work we are doing in Puerto Rico, and across the globe, to be greener and cleaner with our energy,” he said.

Before the CHP system installation, Bacardí had instituted various environmental practices. These include generating biogas from wastewater cleaning, which powers distillation and produces electricity, accounting for more than 60% of the distillery’s energy; introducing a treatment system to cleanse biogas and minimize environmental impacts; recapturing 95% of heat during distillation to conserve energy; and initiating a project to capture CO2 from fermentation and supply it to the island’s sparkling drinks industry.

To mark its 161st anniversary, Bacardi plans to plant 161 coconut trees in Puerto Rico this year. The trees will help regenerate and protect a beach located near the Bacardí rum distillery, an area that has suffered significant hurricane damage in recent years.

“As a family-owned company, we take great responsibility in protecting the legacy of generations to come,” said Magaly Feliciano, global sustainability director. “The work we are doing today will help build a more sustainable future for our people and the planet.”