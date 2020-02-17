Bacardí employees visit La Parguera to support local businesses

February 17, 2020 162

Within the framework of Bacardí’s 158th anniversary, the company recently held the third edition of “Back to the Bar,” which aims to unite employees with its consumers.

As part the event more than 7,000 employees, in more than 100 different cities went out to meet with customers and find new trends in cocktails.

In Puerto Rico, the event was coupled with a visit to the island’s southern area, which has been rattled by earthquakes and aftershocks since late December.

Under the name “Back to the South,” Bacardí organized events to deliver donations to victims and support the economic recovery of its clients in the popular area of La Parguera in Lajas.

“The ‘Back to the Bar’ tradition is a time when everyone in the company, regardless of their daily duties, becomes ambassadors by going back to where our business is done — at local bars and restaurants,” said Mahesh Madhavan, executive director of the family-owned Bacardi Limited.

“Back to the Bar” also commemorates the company’s legacy related to its founder’s beliefs and entrepreneurial spirit, who said “brands are created in bars, not in boardrooms.”

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.