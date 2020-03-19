Bacardi shifts production in Cataño plant to make hand sanitizers

March 19, 2020 650

The Bacardi Corporation distillery in Cataño, where more than 80% of the company’s rums are produced, has partnered with Puerto Rico-based manufacturer Olein Refinery to provide raw materials that will enable the production of more than 1.7 million units of 10-ounce hand sanitizer products, the company announced.

More than 500,000 of the units produced in partnership with Bacardi will be donated to local communities.

Earlier today, Bacardi began distribution of the free hand sanitizers, made with the ethanol provided by Bacardi distillery, along with disinfectants produced by Olein, to USPS workers, firefighters and police, the company announced.

The company plans to expand distribution next week to nonprofit organizations including the United Way. Bacardi employees and contractors also received the free product as the health and safety of people is always top of mind for the family-owned company.

“This is a family-owned business and we know what it means to take care of a community in need,” says José Class, vice president of supply chain and manufacturing, for Bacardi Latin America and the Caribbean.

“In the 158 years of Bacardi, we’ve endured our share of challenging times and have learned that resilience, optimism and community are what will help us come out stronger,” he said.

The temporary shift in production began on Mar. 17 and will continue as needed. This emergency action will not disrupt the production or supply of BACARDÍ rum, the company said.

“We’re extremely grateful to Bacardi for adjusting its production to provide us with raw material so that we may ramp up production of the disinfectants we need to help keep the people of Puerto Rico safe,” says Jorge González, president of Olein Refinery.