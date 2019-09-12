AeroNet join forces with Fortinet Partners program

September 12, 2019 74

High-speed business internet service provider AeroNet has joined the Fortinet Partners program to gives businesses a combination of the best-in-class internet connectivity solutions with network security products to help them accelerate secure and hyper-fast connections to the web.

Fortinet is a global provider of broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions that offer top-rated network and content security, as well as secure access products that share intelligence and work together to form a cooperative security fabric.

“We’re excited by our partnership with Fortinet, as we recognize the huge value Fortinet’s security technology can bring to end users,” said AeroNet President Gino Villarini.

“By leveraging their technology with our proved service, we hope to offer powerful integrated solutions that are consistent and effective for our customers,” he said.

Fortinet secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world, empowering its customers with protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on performance requirements of the borderless network — today and into the future.

“Facing the increasingly hostile threat landscape, companies of all sizes are working to ensure the security of their sensitive data and IT investments,” said Gilberto Rivera, regional sales manager at Fortinet for Spanish Caribbean.

“These challenges are leading many organizations to look for security service providers like AeroNet that have the technical expertise and advanced security solutions that meet their business requirements,” he said.