Plaza Guayama reinvents itself, becomes Céntrico

September 12, 2019 76

Following a multimillion-dollar investment, and as part of the celebration of its 25th anniversary, Plaza Guayama has reinvented itself with a new brand — Céntrico.

The change responds to a corporate vision aimed at continuing to evolve according to global industry trends.

This native Puerto Rican commercial property presents a new and wider community concept, with more stores, new collaborative spaces, more services and more entertainment for the enjoyment of the residents of the area.

Céntrico’s owners have invested in a comprehensive remodeling that includes new air conditioning units, two new escalators, skylights, interior acoustic ceiling and new slabs in the El Mirador Food Court area.

Likewise, Céntrico’s management has invested in new furniture, new façades and improvements to the lighting system.

A children’s play area, a “lounge” area with facilities for wi-fi connection to be known as “The Hub”, as well as an entertainment area with stage and facilities for shows or artistic presentations, will also be released. As a result of the renovation and improvements, Céntrico’s workforce will have an estimated staff of 400 people.

The mall has Marshalls, Sears, Pueblo Supermarkets, Caribbean Cinemas, Advance Auto Parts and CESCO as tenants.

“With this change in our name and identity, we reinforce our commitment with the continued socio-economic development of the region,” said César Vázquez-Morales, partner of Céntrico.

“We strive every day to provide convenience and develop new business concepts that offer in turn more variety of services in line with our market’s needs,” he said.

“On our 25th anniversary we wanted to celebrate by renewing the facilities for our customers, who have made possible these 25 years of growth and continuous contribution,” said Marco J. Vázquez-Minondo, partner of Céntrico.