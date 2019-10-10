Ferries del Caribe Foundation delivers 1M+ lbs. of aid to the Bahamas

October 10, 2019 58

The Ferries del Caribe Foundation transported and delivered 1,093 pallets of necessities to the islands of the Bahamas directly affected by the passage of Hurricane Dorian, the nonprofit announced.

The 1.6 million pounds of aid delivered on Oct. 5 will be distributed to hurricane victims through the Salvation Army and the Caribbean Bottling Co. For the delivery, the foundation used a cargo ship belonging to the Priority RORO shipping company.

The humanitarian mission was carried out through a massive collection of essential items through 27 Pep Boys locations in different parts of the island, where citizens took their donations.

The effort also involved the logistics and land transport company PR Logistics and land transportation company Best Way, which were responsible for collecting all cargo and transporting it to the vessel.

“There are many humanitarian efforts that our Foundation makes throughout the year and to be able to help people who lost everything and see in their faces a sincere expression of gratitude is very enriching,” said Ferries del Caribe Foundation President Néstor González-García.

Among the items delivered are food, water, baby items, repellents, tools and construction items, and mattresses, among others.

“This humanitarian management was the result of a joint effort between the private sector, our foundation and the people of Puerto Rico. Without the generosity of our people it would not have been possible,” he said.

The Ferries del Caribe Foundation has been helping the poorest among the poor in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico for 19 years.

