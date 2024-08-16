Type to search

Cementos Argos ‘key player’ in building Disney Cruise Line’s new Bahamas pier

NIMB Staff August 16, 2024
Argos supplied 85% of the material used for constructing the more than 700-meter-long pier at Lighthouse Point, Bahamas, which will welcome more than 1 million visitors annually.

From its Puerto Rico operation, supplied from Argos Free Zone in Cartagena, the company provided nearly 10,000 tons of cement for the project.

Cementos Argos, a leading cement and concrete producer in the Americas, announced that it played a key role in the construction of Disney Cruise Line’s new pier at Lighthouse Point on Eleuthera Island, Bahamas. 

This $250 million project is part of Disney Cruise Line’s expansion and is expected to welcome more than 1 million visitors annually.

“For Argos Puerto Rico and all its collaborators, it’s very rewarding to be part of this challenging and important project where synergies were created with the teams: International Commercial, Shipping and the San Juan Terminal,” said José Guillermo Araujo, general director of Argos Puerto Rico.

“Our partners, American Bridge, chose us again due to their trust in our products and services, and the proximity and, above all, the competitiveness of our business,” he added.

Argos supplied nearly 10,000 tons of cement, covering 85% of the materials needed to construct the 700-meter pier. 

The cement was exported from Puerto Rico between 2022 and 2024, sourced from Argos Free Zone in Cartagena, the company explained.

“Argos ensured adherence to strict durability and resistance standards necessary to withstand maritime conditions and the constant flow of passengers,” officials stated.

The pier, located approximately 1 kilometer offshore, is designed to avoid harming coral reefs, as no dredging was necessary. Ships will dock in deeper waters, with passengers transported via an electric tram along the platform. 

The construction also features restaurants, shops and cabanas, aligning with Disney Cruise Line’s plans to expand its fleet from four to seven ships by 2033, and is expected to reach record passenger levels.

The project underscores Disney’s commitment to ecological, sustainable and environmentally protective development on the island.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members.
