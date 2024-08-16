Type to search

ACDET to reveal retail industry economic impact study

NIMB Staff August 16, 2024
Lymaris Otero, executive director of ACDET

Since 2017, Puerto Rico Retailers Association’s annual summit has drawn thousands of attendees.

The Puerto Rico Retailers Association (ACDET, in Spanish) will hold its annual summit titled “Retail out of the Box,” dedicated to the industry’s workforce on Aug. 22 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan.

Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and the event starts at 1 p.m. The main attraction of the event will be the presentation of a study by Advantage Business Consulting on the economic and social impact of the retail industry in Puerto Rico, the trade group announced.

“The purpose of this study is to develop and document the profile of the social impact that the retail industry has in Puerto Rico and to provide reliable statistics and information for the decision-making sectors and for educational purposes,” said Lymaris Otero, executive director of ACDET.

“In addition to economic contributions, the study will measure contributions to communities, the impact on young people, women, elderly adults and inclusion, among others,” she added.

The trade group said the summit aims to serve as a “setting to strengthen business relationships, learn about new strategies that set global trends and promote innovation so that companies can stay ahead in this highly competitive digital world.”

The event will feature best practices and knowledge shared by world-renowned experts who influence public policies and legislation affecting the industry

“At ACDET, through a broad educational and public representation program, we have managed to become one of the strongest and most effective organizations in defending the position and needs of the retail sector, with tangible results. Our mission is to maintain a favorable and competitive economic climate for everyone in the retail ecosystem, promoting economic development and free enterprise,” said José González, president of ACDET.

The summit’s agenda includes the official presentation of the study, featuring a panel on the challenges and trends in retail trade both in Puerto Rico and globally. There will also be a talk on cybersecurity with an emphasis on employees, who are the first line of defense for businesses.

The summit will conclude with a presentation by the candidates for governor of Puerto Rico on their vision for the island’s retail industry.

