Liberty Foundation donates $25k toward relief efforts in The Bahamas

September 10, 2019 59

Liberty Foundation donated $25,000 to the C&W Charitable Foundation to help relief efforts in the islands struck by Hurricane Dorian as part of a joint effort by all the companies that make up Liberty Latin America (LLA.)

The Liberty Foundation is also encouraging all Puerto Ricans who want to help the storm victims in the Bahamas to donate to the C&W Charitable Foundation, just as all the conglomerate’s companies did with Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane María two years ago.

The C&W Charitable Foundation is the nonprofit arm of C&W Communications, Liberty Puerto Rico’s sister company. Both are part of LLA, a leading telecommunications company operating in more than 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean, including the Bahamas.

“These islands are now facing the same situation we were in two years ago in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Needless to say, there is a lot of empathy and goodwill in Puerto Rico for The Bahamas right now. Many are asking what they can do to help, so we are encouraging them to donate directly to the C&W Charitable Foundation,” said Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico and president of the Liberty Foundation.

“Many of our sister companies within LLA helped us in our hour of need, so now it’s our turn to be there for them,” he said.

The C&W Charitable Foundation has already pledged $500,000 for relief and restoration efforts in The Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that devastated part of the Grand Bahama and Abaco islands last week.

Hurricane Dorian brought catastrophic damage leaving many homeless and without basic supplies of food, water and shelter.



The C&W Charitable Foundation has also put out an appeal to help raise additional funds to support the recovery efforts given the significant damage reported on the islands.

“We are urging our customers, employees and business partners to help us support the people of The Bahamas in this very challenging time. The donations will go toward the immediate relief effort and long-term rebuilding programs,” said C&W Communications CEO Inge Smidts, who is also the chair of the C&W Charitable Foundation.

Anyone wishing to donate can click HERE to make a contribution.