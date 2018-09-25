Popular Mortgage named Ellie Mae’s ’18 ‘Dream Big, Win Tiny’ campaign

September 25, 2018 137

Popular Mortgage has been named the winner of the 2018 “Dream Big, Win Tiny” campaign hosted by Ellie Mae, a cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry.

The financial institution won the competition with its story of its use of Ellie Mae’s “Encompass” platform to help thousands of families in Puerto Rico rebuild their homes or move to safer homes in the aftermath of Hurricane María.

The team at Popular Mortgage selected to “pay it forward” and will have a $15,000 donation made on their behalf to Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico to continue the hurricane relief efforts locally. Ellie Mae will match the donation for a total of $30,000 to Habitat for Humanity, it announced.

“Popular Mortgage has been very committed to reconstructing homes and assisting our customers during the aftermath of Hurricane María,” said Silvio López, division manager of Popular Mortgage, a division of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico.

“Ellie Mae’s Encompass facilitated the loan process for us,” he said. “Whether speeding through the home purchase process or assisting homeowners as they rebuild, the technology let us work faster, smarter and more efficiently.”

Banco Popular is the primary mortgage servicer in Puerto Rico.

“The ‘Dream Big, Win Tiny’ campaign brought in so many great stories of how Ellie Mae customers and partners are leveraging digital mortgage solutions to support the American dream of homeownership,” said Jonathan Corr, president of Ellie Mae.

“The Banco Popular team embodies the spirit of the campaign, but also our core value of giving back to the community,” he added. “We’re so thrilled to be able to match the donation to Habitat for Humanity and provide additional aid to the people of Puerto Rico.”