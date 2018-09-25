Firehouse Subs opens in Mayagüez; 12 restaurants now open in P.R.

September 25, 2018 113

Restaurant chain Firehouse Subs Puerto Rico continues announced the opening of its 12th restaurant located on Route 2 in Mayagüez, generating 36 direct jobs.

“With the opening of this new restaurant we confirm our commitment and confidence in the continued economic development of our island,” said Josué Hernández, opperations director of Firehouse Subs Puerto Rico.

“We’re very happy to open our doors in Mayagüez and continue to bring the flavor that characterizes us,” he said. We bring to the west a new option of premium sandwiches.”

The new restaurant has a drive-up window as well as parking.

The first Firehouse Subs restaurant in Puerto Rico opened its doors on Oct. 4, 2011 in Juncos. The chain also has restaurants in Aguadilla Town Center, Dorado del Mar, Bayamón (in front of the Interamerican University), Los Palacios in Toa Alta, La Terraza in Plaza Las Américas, San Patricio Plaza, Jardines de Guaynabo, Pérez Hermanos Plaza in Cayey, Los Prados in Caguas, Galerías Juncos and Plaza Canóvanas.