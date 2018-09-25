MyPark expands service at Plaza Las Américas

September 25, 2018 127

MyPark, the Miami-based parking solutions provider used by malls, private and public garages and property management companies, announced the expansion of its service at Plaza Las Americas. The service is available to the public.

The MyPark app provides mall visitors with the ability to reserve a premium spot in front of various entrances, including the shopping center’s main entrance, prior to their arrival with the touch of a button.

The expansion will add on 25 MyPark spaces, bringing the new total number to 35 in locations within the property, including:

Section A, five spaces (Located in front of the main entrance, near the taxi lane)

Section B, 10 spaces (Located near Applebee’s and Caribbean Cinemas)

Section C, 10 spaces (Located near Ponte Fresco entrance)

Section D, 10 spaces (Located near Sears entrance)

Spaces can be booked on demand or reserved in advance, through the app, for $7 for up to four hours and $3 each additional hour. MyPark-trained attendants are on-site at the property, main entrance section A, during the launch period to help customers download and navigate the app and assist with any parking questions.

“Plaza Las Américas is a testament to MyPark’s continuous success in the market as users have requested the service at other entrances around the property,” said Ángel Álvarez, President of MyPark Puerto Rico.

This mall joins 15 other shopping centers around the island and the U.S. mainland that have implemented the parking amenity for guests.

“Because of Plaza’s relevance to its visitors, we always try to offer them with the most innovative services of the industry by partnering with companies like MyPark that will provide exceptional services,” said Franklin Domenech, general manager of Plaza Las Américas.