Firehouse Subs invests $450K to open 13th restaurant in Ponce

October 25, 2019

Restaurant chain Firehouse Subs Puerto Rico announced the opening of its 13th restaurant in Puerto Rico — a 2,000 square-foot location in Ponce.

The opening of the new Firehouse Subs store generates 35 direct jobs and entailed a $450,000 investment, company executives confirmed.

The new restaurant, located in Reina del Sur Shopping Center, has a large lounge and digital screens to project the restaurant menu.

“The opening of the new restaurant in Ponce validates our commitment to supporting the business and economic development of Puerto Rico,” said Josué Hernández, operations director of Firehouse Subs Puerto Rico.

“We’re constantly committed to continue contributing and growing in order to also offer more employment opportunities. Likewise, we are pleased to extend the offer of ‘premium’ sandwiches that the Puerto Rican family likes so much,” he said.

The first Firehouse Subs restaurant in Puerto Rico opened its doors Oct. 4, 2011 in Juncos.

The chain has restaurants in Aguadilla Town Center, Mayagüez (in front of Mayagüez Mall), Dorado del Mar in Dorado, Bayamón (in front of the Inter-American University), Los Palacios in Toa Alta, La Terraza in Plaza Las Américas, San Patricio Plaza, Jardines de Guaynabo, Pérez Hermanos Plaza in Cayey, Los Prados in Caguas, Galerías Juncos and Plaza Canóvanas.

