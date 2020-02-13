Firehouse Subs delivers $30K+ in rescue equipment in Guaynabo, Aguadilla

February 13, 2020 199

Firehouse Subs Puerto Rico recently delivered safety equipment for firefighters in Guaynabo and the Aguadilla Municipal Emergency Management Office. The equipment, worth more than $30,960, was donated through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

With this delivery, the contribution in equipment Firehouse Subs Puerto Rico has made to the fire brigades exceeds $128,900. These donations have directly benefited the towns of Mayagüez, Canóvanas and Fajardo, and now Guaynabo and Aguadilla.

The Guaynabo Fire Station received five sets of firefighter safety suits, including pants, coats, helmets, shields, gloves and boots; a much more modern and resistant equipment to replace the previous ones.

Likewise, a thermal camera was included, an instrument of vital importance to visualize more accurately the areas of heat in case of strong fires where the visibility of the firefighter is limited to fire and smoke.

The donation granted by the Firehouse Subs chain to the Aguadilla Municipal Emergency Management Office, which will be used to support the fire department of that town, includes an oxygen tank with its mask to prevent the firefighter is affected during his work while extinguishing the fires, two ladders, additional protection masks and a portable pump to remove water, among others.

“The donation reaffirms the company’s commitment to provide essential equipment and materials to fire departments on the island,” said Josué Hernández, COO of Firehouse Subs Puerto Rico. “We’re aware of the risk of the work that this group of brave professionals do to protect and keep our communities safe.”

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.