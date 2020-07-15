Ports Authority announces $790K upgrade to Ponce airport

July 15, 2020 169

The Puerto Rico Ports Authority announced the start of a $790,000 project that expands the capacity of the waiting room at the Mercedita International Airport in Ponce.

Ports is floating 100% of the investment, agency Executive Director Joel Pizá-Batiz said.

“To improve the level of service to the airlines and passengers that use this facility, and with the expectation of resuming flights that serve the southern part of our island, this project contemplates expanding the capacity of the lounge area at the Mercedita airport’s boarding gate to serve two flights simultaneously,” Pizá-Batiz said.

“This will make the room more comfortable, with greater seating capacity, and expands the bathroom facilities, as well as the commercial offer available for passengers to use there,” said Pizá-Batiz.

The project also includes improvements to the airport’s security checkpoint to make the passenger check-in process “more efficient and easier,” he said, adding the project should take six months to complete.

This project is the latest underway at the Mercedita airport to improve passenger experience, as well as boost security, such as: the rehabilitation of the terminal roof waterproofing system; the reconstruction of the western portion of the Alpha runway; application of asphalt emulsion to the extension of Runway 12-30 and the turning area; and the underground drainage project in the extension of Track 12-30, which represent a combined investment that exceeds $12 million.