Ports Authority issues RFP for earthquake-related reconstruction projects  

The Guayanilla port is one of the facilities in line for repairs.

The Puerto Rico Ports Authority recently published a Request for Proposal (RFP) to procure professional engineering and architectural services for reconstruction projects included in the APPR Disaster Recovery Program and funded under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Earthquake Disaster Public Assistance Program.

Under this program, the agency will seek to repair the damage caused to the docks of Guayanilla, Guánica and Tallaboa (Peñuelas), as well as the Mercedita Airport in Ponce, because of the seismic events of January 2020.

“In response to recovery efforts following the 2020 earthquake disaster declaration, APPR is collaborating with the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3) to ensure that recovery efforts are carried out with efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency,” said Ports Authority Executive Director Joel Pizá.

“We will also work to take advantage of opportunities to rebuild and increase efficiencies, while promoting fair and open competition while seeking a cost-competitive option,” said Pizá.

The RFP consists of a work plan required to repair, restore, or replace the damage caused to the facilities, taking as reference the design and function prior to the disaster for the eligible facilities and in accordance with the codes, specifications and current applicable standards, he said.

“The Guayanilla, Guánica, Peñuelas and Ponce projects will be rehabilitated and reconditioned so that they are resilient structures that are safe for use,” COR3 Executive Director Manuel Laboy said. “Through these projects we strengthen the footing of the economic and commercial development of the southern region.”

Proponents are responsible for monitoring the agency’s website for updates to the RFP schedule and other information. Submissions of responses to the RFP will only be accepted electronically and must be submitted on or before June 30, 2022.