Application period opens for Abarca’s Better Care Community Program

Abarca COO Adriana Ramirez

Pharmacy benefits management company Abarca announced the opening of the application period for the 2022 round of its Better Care Community Program.

The initiative supports charitable organizations in Puerto Rico and Florida that work to improve healthcare in underserved communities.

The application deadline is June 30, 2022.

Nonprofits that serve communities through clinical services, health-related technological projects, mental health, or services for minority populations are encouraged to apply for the program, which will benefit two new organizations through a cash grant, hours of volunteer support from Abarcan employees and a three-year partnership with the company to strengthen the services they provide.

“Abarca is focused on making health care awesome across the markets it serves. To that end, the Better Care Community Program aims to find nonprofit organizations whose work aligns with our mission and provide them with the funding, expertise and support they need to expand their impact,” said Adriana Ramirez, Chief Operating Officer at Abarca Health.

Last year, more than 8,000 people benefited from projects led by four nonprofit organizations that Abarcan employees selected as partners for the program.

