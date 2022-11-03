PR Blockchain Trade Assoc. to hold ‘BUIDL Here’ conference Dec. 5

Prior editions of the convention have drawn significant participation.

The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association (PRBTA) will host its “BUIDL HERE” conference, an invitation to come to Puerto Rico to BUILD, work, collaborate, and to utilize emerging tech not just to create “the future” but also find solutions to the challenges Puerto Rico faces.

The event is slated for Dec. 5 at the Vivo Beach Club and Ocean Lab Brewery from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The “BUIDL Here” conference is the first of four taking place as part of the Puerto Rico Blockchain Week, followed by CoinAgenda Caribbean, Uncommon Entrepreneurs, and Limitless through Dec. 9.

Throughout the week, attendees will have the opportunity to connect via several events such as conferences, workshops, and meet ups with professional investors and traders, and corporate, entrepreneurial and innovation executives, as well as digital currency funds with top business executives and entrepreneurs from the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors.

The “BUIDL Here” conference is open to the public and tickets can be found on Eventbrite. Attendees include investors, government officials, students, web 3 companies, and those interested in learning more about blockchain and crypto.

This year, the conference is themed around building and highlighting the contributions of the local blockchain community. Panels will include “Why BUIDL Here?” “Can Government Ban Open-Source Protocols?” “Disrupting Centralized Cloud Storage,” “Post Fiona: Community Microgrids,” and “Puerto Rican Women of Web 3.”

“We really want to showcase the builders on the island and how they are disrupting industries like centralized cloud storage and microgrids”, said Keiko Yoshino, executive director for PRBTA.

The “BUIDL Here” speaker lineup includes, Andrew Keys, DARMA Capital, Simon Campbell, DLTx, David Johnston, DLTx, Matt McClintock, Bespoke, Nicolas Billeaud, DexGrid, Gustavo Diaz, BASED, Liz Isabelle, Alluring Peacock, Alana Mediavilla, Dirty Coin and Shirley McPhaul, PRBTA.

“BUILD — the future — HERE: Gallery and Expo” will also be part of the PRBTA’s hosted activities for Puerto Rico Blockchain Week. It will take place on the first floor of VIVO Beach Club Dec. 5.

The purpose of the Gallery & Expo is to give visibility to local artists and projects, in addition to providing a space where the “CryptoCurious” can visit and learn about blockchain technology, cryptoassets and the Web 3.0 directly from the people who are currently building on the island. The gallery and expo are free to the public and art will be available for sale.