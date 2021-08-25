Practical Techie: The reasons for good artificial intelligence

AI is an unstoppable technology. (Credit: BiancoBlue | Dreamstime.com)

Cyber ​​technology runs on the formidable sap of artificial intelligence (AI).

This information revolution stems from an early 20th-century scientific premise that machines can think almost the same as humans, provided they are designed with proper artificial neurons. That is, ultrafast microchips that decode machine language.

Recently, AI migrated to web marketing to give greater visibility for companies doing business over the internet. At present, there are many ways in which AI manifests itself in digital promotion strategies or market research.

ANALYTICS — Predicting what is going to happen is crucial to making smart business decisions. AI helps in an accurate way to foresee consumer trends, advertising results, and if a branding campaign is effective. The analytical role of AI is to curate, compare, and extrapolate data from diverse sources, on the spur of the moment. A titanic task.

Before the digital age, this required dozens of experts in statistics, marketing, and thousands of mathematical calculations. Today, with a simple metric program, trends are measured and predicted in a matter of minutes. In essence, the methodical aggregation of data that is relevant to the sale or promotion of a product or service is invaluable to the rapid and global pace of consumption on the web.

This could include screening for keywords that a consumer responds to with greater enthusiasm or rejection during marketing campaigns or public orientation. Political campaign managers consider this an essential tool. They can even detect how voters respond to controversies and issues of public interest.

SECURITY — With AI, computational devices are easily trainable to detect fraud, scams, deception, and embezzlement. Early detection of data theft or leakage in a securities or brokerage company, for example, is priceless.

For retail businesses, their flight to the competition by malicious hands of a customer list, or untimely giving away a new marketing campaign, can be costly. A new business is born every 24 hours on the Web, and with equal speed, a hacker enters cyberspace with new ways to make illegal transactions or commit cyberpiracy.

SEMANTICS — AI is also used to create complex neural networks of data usable by the consumer. This requires computers to acquire “deep knowledge” for the informative handling of abstract data. Otherwise, it would a tedious and complex task for programmers and informatics architects. Instead, they teach machines how to socialize like humans. The most frequent use today of neural networks is to sift through enormous volumes of commentary through social media and identify trends.

There are programs to interpret and detect negative emotions, expressions of feeling, signs, and attachments to or brand. AI detects image problems at the precise moment they manifest in the networks.

STRUCTURING — In its basic state, reasoning power of machines is clumsy. But recent advances allow for trainable compilers to gather informative data like the human brain. Except, of course, for emotion.

In business terms, this savvy can be applied for price structuring. Changing economies warrant constant supply and demand analysis. In this sense, AI provides a consistent and rational mode for price elasticity, depending on the economic situation of the moment. This is known as the “optimization” of amounts. The intelligent correlation between consumer trends and retail values. Similarly, consumer habits are detected both on a massive and individual scale, including ways in which the customer seeks information about a product and — most importantly — what actions they take to acquire what they are looking for.

AUTOMATION — One of the better strengths of artificial intelligence is the robotization of repetitive or complex tasks. Marketing specialists, for example, simplify tedious tasks such as database accumulation, segmentation, and promotion personalization. AI software defines the strategies relevant to the topic and chooses the appropriate multiple platforms for a more efficient campaign.

Robotic innovations are multiplying. Some programs produce promotional content without human intervention. It is still a crude system, but its strength is in the conceptualization of ideas.

Saturated with the necessary data, the machine can, many times better than human inventiveness, prescribe the most suitable promotion for each market situation.

And so on, AI is an unstoppable technology. However, the final decision to implement any concept — as always — rests with humans.