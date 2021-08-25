Execs. named to positions in entertainment, real estate, automotive sectors

This week’s edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder features new executive appointments across Puerto Rico’s entertainment, real estate, and automotive industries.

Eduardo Cajina

Ticketera announces high-ranking appointments

Ricardo Aponte-Yunqué, one of the founding partners of Puerto Rican firm Ticketera, announced the appointments of Eduardo Cajina as Chief Operating Officer and Héctor Agosto as Chief Financial Officer.

The professionals join the company’s team to contribute to the expansion plans that began a few months ago, he said. Ticketera is the company in charge of the box office at the Puerto Rico Coliseum and the Coca-Cola Music Hall, among other local entertainment venues.

Héctor Agosto

Cajina joins the Ticketera team after his stint as general manager for SMG (now ASM Global) and for his contributions in other venues outside the island such as the Movie Star Arena in Chile, and Parque Viva in Costa Rica, among others. In addition, he worked as operations manager for several local companies. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a minor in marketing from the University of Puerto Rico’s Bayamón campus.

Meanwhile, besides being a Certified Public Accountant, Agosto has more than 20 years of experience in the fields of finance, accounting, auditing, and strategic planning. Before joining Ticketera, he worked in multinational companies such as Coty, L’Oreal and SMG in Costa Rica and Puerto Rico.

“The commitment and seniority that these new partners have convince us that we’re integrating the best into the team to continue providing excellent service to show producers and consumers,” said Manny Morales, founding partner of Ticketera.

“We’re sure that their contribution will help our operations continue to expand both on the island and in other markets,” he said.

Joan Santiago

JLL names 2 new execs

Real estate services firm JLL announced the appointment of two new executives to its ranks.

Joan Santiago has been named transaction advisor. She is a licensed real estate broker in Puerto Rico, primarily focused on selling and leasing office and retail properties. She also represents public institutions, industrial and investment clients.

Veronica Montalvo

After 15 years of experience in marketing and technology projects for the financial services sector, Santiago joined the JLL Transaction Team in 2021. Leveraging her extensive marketing and digital strategies background, she applies effective strategies and data tools to deliver an exclusive and comprehensive level of service to her clients.

In addition, her attention to detail, problem-solving nature, and unique understanding of the local market provides a refreshingly friendly customer experience, the firm stated.

Meanwhile, Verónica Montalvo has also been named transaction advisor. As a licensed broker and commercial real estate transaction advisor, she assists her clients in establishing and expanding their businesses in Puerto Rico.

She is a recipient of the Hartford Business Journal Awards and the “40 Under 40,” in 2012 and the “Business Women of the Year,” award in 2013. Montalvo is anticipating her upcoming induction into the National Board of Realtors. She has a Bachelor’s degree in public relations/communications and a Master’s degree in business management.

Her career spans nearly 20 years of marketing, sales and customer service leadership in the education, information technology and real estate sectors.

Luz Elena del Castillo

Ford names CEO of Puerto Rico region

Ford Motor Company has named Luz Elena Del Castillo President and CEO of Ford of Mexico, Puerto Rico, Central America and the Caribbean, effective Oct. 1st. She succeeds Héctor Pérez, who will retire from Ford after almost 30 years with the company.

Pérez played a critical leadership role during a year of extraordinary challenges, guiding Ford of Mexico through the COVID-19 pandemic. During his time as president, he helped improve the company’s operations with products such as Bronco Sport, Maverick and Mustang Mach-E.

In her new position, Del Castillo will lead Ford of Mexico’s operations across the region, including marketing and sales, service and overseeing product development, FBS, purchasing, assembly and engine manufacturing plants. Previously, Del Castillo was general manager for Puerto Rico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

“I’m proud to take on this new challenge, leading the first automobile company to arrive in Mexico that today plays a strategic role for Ford globally,” Del Castillo said. “Ford of Mexico stands out for its great vehicles, and I look forward to embracing new ways to serve our customers across Mexico, Puerto Rico, Central America and the Caribbean.”

Born in Colombia, Del Castillo holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Master of Business Administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati. She earned an MBA from the Universidad de los Andes in Colombia.

Del Castillo is a 25-year automotive industry veteran, including 12 years with Ford. Prior to joining Ford, she worked for Sociedad de Fabricación de Automotores, a Toyota and Renault joint venture in Colombia.

At Ford, Del Castillo held several positions, including General Manager, Ford Colombia in 2008 and later adding Puerto Rico, Central American and the Caribbean in 2017.