PRASA opens bid for 11 infrastructure projects worth $176M

The Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority's infrastructure improvement program includes projects across the island.

The Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) will open bids for 11 infrastructure projects in December, whose total investment approaches $176 million, government officials said.

The list of projects includes improvements to the raw water intake located in the Río Grande de Añasco, the completion of the rehabilitation of the Cidra dam, the design and construction for the rehabilitation of the sanitary line on Roberto Clemente Avenue in Carolina, the improvements to the Guaynabo-Caguas pump station, and improvements to the Guayama and Humacao sewerage plants.

“These 11 projects, which will benefit various communities around the island, are an example of how we are investing in infrastructure that will provide a better quality of life for our people and that contributes to our socioeconomic growth,” Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said.

The bidding process includes the design and construction of the rehabilitation of the sanitary lines in Caguas, Hormigueros-Mayagüez and Ponce, the design and construction of the installation of new pipes in the Ojo de Agua, Bajuras, and Fondo del Saco sectors in Vega Alta and the replacement of the raw water pipeline of the Carite dam in Guayama.

“PRASA is constantly identifying development opportunities for new projects. All these projects are part of our vision on the modernization and improvements to our infrastructure throughout all of Puerto Rico,” PRASA Executive President Doriel Pagán-Crespo said.

Funding for these projects comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Clean Water State Revolving Fund program of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in addition to PRASA funds, officials said.