Type to search

Featured Government

PRASA opens bid for 11 infrastructure projects worth $176M

Contributor November 8, 2021
The Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority's infrastructure improvement program includes projects across the island.

The Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) will open bids for 11 infrastructure projects in December, whose total investment approaches $176 million, government officials said.

The list of projects includes improvements to the raw water intake located in the Río Grande de Añasco, the completion of the rehabilitation of the Cidra dam, the design and construction for the rehabilitation of the sanitary line on Roberto Clemente Avenue in Carolina, the improvements to the Guaynabo-Caguas pump station, and improvements to the Guayama and Humacao sewerage plants.

“These 11 projects, which will benefit various communities around the island, are an example of how we are investing in infrastructure that will provide a better quality of life for our people and that contributes to our socioeconomic growth,” Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said.

The bidding process includes the design and construction of the rehabilitation of the sanitary lines in Caguas, Hormigueros-Mayagüez and Ponce, the design and construction of the installation of new pipes in the Ojo de Agua, Bajuras, and Fondo del Saco sectors in Vega Alta and the replacement of the raw water pipeline of the Carite dam in Guayama.

“PRASA is constantly identifying development opportunities for new projects. All these projects are part of our vision on the modernization and improvements to our infrastructure throughout all of Puerto Rico,” PRASA Executive President Doriel Pagán-Crespo said.

Funding for these projects comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Clean Water State Revolving Fund program of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in addition to PRASA funds, officials said.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Op-Ed: Why President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill falls short
Contributor August 5, 2021
Roosevelt Roads to undergo $50M infrastructure upgrades before seeking master developer
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez May 13, 2021
Op-Ed: Puerto Rico needs to stop spinning infrastructure wheel and aim for implementation
Brenda Reyes-Tomassini February 10, 2021
Op-Ed: Now is Puerto Rico’s chance to rebuild resilient infrastructure
Contributor September 24, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Op-Ed: Why President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill falls short
Roosevelt Roads to undergo $50M infrastructure upgrades before seeking master developer
Op-Ed: Puerto Rico needs to stop spinning infrastructure wheel and aim for implementation
Op-Ed: Now is Puerto Rico’s chance to rebuild resilient infrastructure
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.