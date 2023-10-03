PRASA publishes bids for $247M in islandwide infrastructure projects

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PRASA Executive President Doriel Pagán

The Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority plans to award contracts through public bidding for 17 infrastructure improvement projects across the island, with an investment of approximately $247 million, announced Doriel Pagán, the public utility’s executive president.

Residents of Añasco, Mayagüez, Hormigueros, Rincón, Cabo Rojo, Caguas, Guaynabo, Ponce, Aguas Buenas, Vieques, Dorado, Carolina, Peñuelas, San Juan, Guaynabo, Trujillo Alto, Hatillo, Camuy, Río Grande, Canóvanas, Luquillo, and Loíza will benefit from the projects.

“These works that are about to be allocated will benefit thousands of Puerto Rican families throughout the island,” Pagán said. “We will continue to identify opportunities to improve the Authority’s infrastructure.”

Financing for the projects will come from PRASA’s own funds, Federal Emergency Management Agency allocations and the State Drinking Water Revolving Fund Program, under the provisions of Public Law 104-182-EPA, Safe Drinking Water Act, Pagán confirmed.

The bid notices for these improvement projects include:

Construction of a new dam with a system for raw water inflow into the Añasco River that supplies the Miradero de Mayagüez filter plant ($10.5 million).

Design and construction of structures, including the Mayagüez Customer Service office; the Lajas filter plant; and the Lluberas, Santa Marta and Sabana tanks ($510,000).

Improvements and repairs to the Vieques sanitary sewage plant ($31.7 million).

Design and construction of a submersible, pressure-sustaining pump and extension of the distribution network to the Pajita Falcon tank in Aguas Buenas’ Mulita sector ($2.4 million).

Phase III elimination of the old Las Carolinas sanitary sewage plant and pump station in Caguas ($16.9 million).

Design and construction of the drinking water distribution tank in the Sonadora sector of Guaynabo ($1.2 million).

Repair of structures in the southern area, including the Ponce commercial office, El Tuque and the Magüeyes well ($250,000).

San Carlos de Dorado community health system and elimination of the Monte Elena pump station ($13.5 million).

Design and construction for the rehabilitation of the line that supplies Roberto Clemente Avenue in Carolina ($1.6 million).

Design and construction of the Peñuelas sanitary sewage plant ($10.8 million).

Acquisition and installation of phase four emergency electrical generators for the eastern region ($8.2 million).

Rehabilitation of the Hatillo Camuy filter plant ($40.6 million).

Pipe replacement and renewal in the eastern region ($6.6 million).

Improvements to the El Yunque filter plant in Río Grande ($45.6 million).

Completion of sand mover removals at the Puerto Nuevo sewage plant in San Juan ($41.6 million).

Rehabilitation of the Morovis Sur filter plant ($7 million).

Installation of drinking water pipes on PR-691, PR-6659 and PR-659 in Dorado ($8.1 million).