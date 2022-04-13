Type to search

PRASA to invest $51.5M in infrastructure projects in 9 towns

Contributor April 13, 2022
The towns where projects are planned are Arecibo, Barceloneta, San Lorenzo, Caguas, Culebra, Vieques, Naguabo, Hormigueros and Mayagüez.

The Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) will invest $51.5 million in infrastructure projects in nine towns, to be open to bids, agency President Doriel Pagán announced.

The towns where projects are planned are Arecibo, Barceloneta, San Lorenzo, Caguas, Culebra, Vieques, Naguabo, Hormigueros and Mayagüez.

“We continue to focus on identifying and addressing development opportunities for new projects. These projects that are going up for bid will benefit more than 99,000 Puerto Rican families,” she said.

The projects lined up will be financed with PRASA’s own funds, allocations from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, and the State Drinking Water Revolving Fund Program, she said.

The bidding documents for the new projects outline the following improvement works:

  • Design and rehabilitation of the trunk of the health system in Barceloneta, with an investment of $24.5 million.
  • Rehabilitation of sanitary system pipes between Hormigueros and Mayagüez, with an investment of $18.8 million.
  • Improvements to the Cerro Gordo system in San Lorenzo, with an investment of $5.7 million.
  • Construction and relocation of a 12” diameter pipeline in Vieques, as well as the construction of a new distribution tank in Vieques for the benefit of the island municipalities, with an investment of $1.2 million.
  • Design and construction to improve the distribution system in the Colloral sector in Arecibo, under an investment of $650,000.
  • Installation of 90 linear feet of 18” and 4” diameter sanitary piping in the Río Grande de Arecibo, with an investment of $281,976.
  • Improvements to the infrastructure of the Jaguas Ceiba system located in the municipality of Peñuelas, with an investment of $268,000.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
