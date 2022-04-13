Type to search

Banking Featured

FirstBank launches Business Digital Banking app to offer 24/7 access

Contributor April 13, 2022
FirstBank announced the launch of its Business Digital Banking app, smart technology that it will offer 24/7 to help commercial customers “take businesses to the next level,” and as part of its portfolio of digital services offered to that segment.

“At FirstBank, we offer our commercial customers a range of products and services and are constantly on the lookout for opportunities to broaden them,” said Henry Rodríguez, vice-president of Commercial Banking Strategy of FirstBank.

“By launching technological tools such as the Business Digital Banking app, we provide our commercial customers with secure and reliable solutions that allow them to not only optimize their processes but also connect to their business anytime, anywhere,” he said.

With the Business Digital Banking app, commercial customers will be able to access account information, transfer between accounts linked to their profile, approve ACH transactions, wire and Positive Pay and ACH Positive Pay exceptions, access the branch locator, and deposit checks from their mobile device anywhere 24/7 using Mobile Smart Check.

To download the Business Digital Banking app on their mobile device, customers must enter the credentials (company ID and user ID), followed by the password. When users log in to the app for the first time, they must add the registered phone number. They will then receive a security code to be able to access the account information.

Through the Business Digital Banking digital platform, customers will be able to transfer between accounts, generate ACH transactions, send wire transfers, schedule future dates, originate stop payments, maintain control over their accounts with Positive Pay, and access bank records from their computer, bank officials explained.

The app is available for download through Google Play or the App Store.  

Contributor
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
